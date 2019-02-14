|
|
Laurita J. Morris
Wall - Laurita J. Morris, 74, of Wall, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.
Mrs. Morris was born and raised in Newark. She then lived in Jersey City before moving to Wall 45 years ago. In earlier years she worked as a legal secretary in N.Y. before becoming a full-time homemaker. She was an animal lover and enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and playing bingo. She also enjoyed vacations at Disney World, Wildwood and upstate N.Y., but above all else, loved spending time with her family and friends.
Mrs. Morris was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Rita (Dupos) Naylor, and by her brother, Peter Naylor. She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Walter Morris, by her son, Brian Morris, of Wall, and by her daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Anthony Olimpaito, of Piscataway. Also surviving are her grandson, Timothy Morris-Reedy her step-grandson, Nikolas Olimpaito, her sister, Thomasina Sharkey, of Iselin, her brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Marilyn Naylor, of Lacey, and several nephews and nieces.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 5-9 PM. A service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 16th, at 10:30 AM, followed by committal at St. Anne Cemetery, Wall. Flowers are welcome, as are donations to Monmouth County SPCA. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 14, 2019