Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurita Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurita J. Morris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laurita J. Morris Obituary
Laurita J. Morris

Wall - Laurita J. Morris, 74, of Wall, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

Mrs. Morris was born and raised in Newark. She then lived in Jersey City before moving to Wall 45 years ago. In earlier years she worked as a legal secretary in N.Y. before becoming a full-time homemaker. She was an animal lover and enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and playing bingo. She also enjoyed vacations at Disney World, Wildwood and upstate N.Y., but above all else, loved spending time with her family and friends.

Mrs. Morris was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Rita (Dupos) Naylor, and by her brother, Peter Naylor. She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Walter Morris, by her son, Brian Morris, of Wall, and by her daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Anthony Olimpaito, of Piscataway. Also surviving are her grandson, Timothy Morris-Reedy her step-grandson, Nikolas Olimpaito, her sister, Thomasina Sharkey, of Iselin, her brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Marilyn Naylor, of Lacey, and several nephews and nieces.

Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 5-9 PM. A service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 16th, at 10:30 AM, followed by committal at St. Anne Cemetery, Wall. Flowers are welcome, as are donations to Monmouth County SPCA. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now