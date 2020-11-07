1/1
LaVern "Smitty" Smith
1950 - 2020
LaVern "Smitty" Smith

Beachwood -

LaVern "Smitty" Smith, 69, of Beachwood, NJ, went home to be with the Lord on November 3, 2020, after a long illness. He was born in Fort Bragg, NC, to the late George and Dorothy Smith on December 1, 1950. Smitty attended Shaw University in Raleigh, NC. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War as an Ammunition Specialist. Smitty went on to work for many correctional facilities and retired from Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center in Toms River as Sergeant after 23 years there.

Smitty was a loving family man and was very devoted to his wife and children. He loved "family time" and was an avid Giants, Knicks, and Yankees fan. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Smitty leaves behind to mourn his loving and devoted wife Sabrina; his daughters Zondra, Nikki, Jamie and Tara; his son Marvin "Fats"; his granddaughters Brishauna, Bianca, Jaelyn and Griffin; and his cherished grandsons Martin and Princeton; a sister-in-law Sherrie, sisters Gail and Antoinette; and brother Mike.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 12, from 4 to 6 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ. The Funeral Service and Burial will be private. Condolences may be made by visiting www.andersonandcampbell.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
7323495700
