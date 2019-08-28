|
|
LaVerne Postel Bennett Zeschke
Long Branch - LaVerne Postel Bennett Zeschke, age 98 of Long Branch, died peacefully at home on Monday, August 26, 2019. LaVerne was born in Newark and had lived in Oakhurst and Seminole, Fla. before moving to Long Branch 10 years ago. She was an office manager for Dr. Ciampa in Long Branch and Dr. Felicia Spuza in St. Petersburg, Fla. for many years before retiring and an organist and children's choir director at St. Michael's Church in West End. She loved reading, dancing, playing cards and Rummikub with friends and enjoyed happy hour at Charley's in Long Branch.
She was predeceased by her husband Harry J. Postel in 1969. Surviving are two sons and a daughter in law, Harry J. and Caroline Postel and Willie Postel; three grandchildren, Kimberly Borak, Meghan Dente and Michael Postel and three great grandchildren, Juliette and Hayley Borak and Annabelle Dente.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, August 30 from 5:00 pm until the time of the service at 7:00 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA Health Group, 23 Main Street, Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 28, 2019