Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 505-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Maximilian Koble RC Church
Berkeley Twp
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Coppola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence B. Coppola

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence B. Coppola Obituary
Lawrence B. Coppola

Berkeley Twp. - Lawrence B. Coppola, 101, of Holiday City, Berkeley Twp., NJ, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River.

Born in Newark, NJ, he lived in Hillside, NJ before moving to Berkeley Twp, over 40 years ago.

Lawrence was a Foreman at Lionel Corp. in Hillside, NJ for over 20 years then worked as a Safety Inspector for the State of New Jersey for 10 years.

He was a parishioner of St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Twp. and was a charter member of COCR Italian American Club.

Lawrence was predeceased by his wife of 73 years, Antoinette (nee Rafanello) Coppola, in 2017.

He is survived by his two children Lawrence Coppola and his wife Marjorie of Manahawkin, NJ, Judith Lordi and her husband Nicholas of Bayville, NJ, three grandchildren Patricia Sauer and her husband Joseph of Manahawkin, NJ, Nicholas Lordi, Jr. and his wife Nicole of Manalapan, NJ, Michael Lordi and his wife Michelle of Freehold, NJ and 9 great grandchildren Rachel, Lauren and Joseph Sauer, Courtney, Samantha, Ashley, Brooke, Jason and Nicholas Lordi.

The family will receive friends Thursday 4-8pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday 10:30am at St. Maximilian Koble RC Church, Berkeley Twp. Entombment to follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
Download Now