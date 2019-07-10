Lawrence B. Coppola



Berkeley Twp. - Lawrence B. Coppola, 101, of Holiday City, Berkeley Twp., NJ, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River.



Born in Newark, NJ, he lived in Hillside, NJ before moving to Berkeley Twp, over 40 years ago.



Lawrence was a Foreman at Lionel Corp. in Hillside, NJ for over 20 years then worked as a Safety Inspector for the State of New Jersey for 10 years.



He was a parishioner of St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Twp. and was a charter member of COCR Italian American Club.



Lawrence was predeceased by his wife of 73 years, Antoinette (nee Rafanello) Coppola, in 2017.



He is survived by his two children Lawrence Coppola and his wife Marjorie of Manahawkin, NJ, Judith Lordi and her husband Nicholas of Bayville, NJ, three grandchildren Patricia Sauer and her husband Joseph of Manahawkin, NJ, Nicholas Lordi, Jr. and his wife Nicole of Manalapan, NJ, Michael Lordi and his wife Michelle of Freehold, NJ and 9 great grandchildren Rachel, Lauren and Joseph Sauer, Courtney, Samantha, Ashley, Brooke, Jason and Nicholas Lordi.



The family will receive friends Thursday 4-8pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday 10:30am at St. Maximilian Koble RC Church, Berkeley Twp. Entombment to follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Published in Asbury Park Press on July 10, 2019