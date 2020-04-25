|
|
Lawrence Carmody
Allenwood - Lawrence Carmody, 77, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020. Larry was born and raised in Elizabeth N.J. and lived in Wall Township prior to residing in Willow Springs in Brick. He was predeceased by his parents Leo Carmody and Grace Carmody and his sister Marie Burdge. Larry is survived by his wife Antoinette Carmody of 49 years, son Dennis Carmody, daughter Laura Carmody, daugher-in-law Denise, son-in-law Charlie Formato and his granchildren Kevin and Michael, sister Grace Sinnott of Cranford, N.J and many nieces and nephews. Larry owned Larry's Liquor Locker in Neptune City and worked for Manasquan High School in his later career. He enjoyed outdoor activities and owned a vacation home in the Adirondacks, snowmobiling and fishing and boating, his true home away from home. He loved various outdoor activities and in later years attending his grandchildren's events and he was a neighborhood fixture working in his yard and greeting everyone in front of his home in Allenwood during his retirement years. In light of the restrictions surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic, the family has determined that there will be no public viewing and funeral services are private. The Ocean Grove Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020