Lawrence "Larry" Colby
Highlands - Lawrence Colby, 60, of Highlands, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on June 20, 2020. He was born in Jersey City and lived in Middletown before moving to Highlands over 40 years ago. His love of Highlands started as a young boy when he spent his summers there. Quoting Larry from an article he wrote "It was these memories that planted a seed deep in the soil of my mind that grew into a peaceful retreat, a place that I could mentally go to escape the problems of life and, sometimes, to solve them." Larry was a Property Manager for his family's waterfront cottage vacation homes in Highlands. He was active in the Highlands community, including the Board of Housing Authority, Zoning Board, and Planning Board. Larry was also a former volunteer EMT and instrumental in getting funding from the Port Authority to start the clam depuration plant in Highlands. He was a long time fixture in Highlands and was always helping everyone. He was "Uncle Larry" to his beloved nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed by everyone. Surviving are his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Lillian Colby; sister and brother-in-law, Monica and Gary Badrick; nieces and nephews, Melanie, David, Nick, Brian, Miranda, and Abby; many cousins and too many friends to mention. Also surviving is his pet companion dog Buddy. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Phyllis and Lawrence Colby. A Memorial Service will be held at his home in Highlands for friends and family at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Lawrence's name to the Where Angels Play Foundation at www.whereangelsplay.org. Arrangements under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.