Lawrence D. "Larry" Renna
Howell - Lawrence D. "Larry" Renna, age 61, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Hospital in Neptune. Born in Newark, Larry was raised in Livingston and had resided in Wall for many years before moving to Howell five years ago.
Mr. Renna was the owner and operator of A & L Renna Brothers Service Station in East Orange.
Larry was an avid golfer and volunteered his time to the Wall Township Little League for the many years his daughters played softball. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, poppy, brother, uncle and friend.
He is predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Gloria Renna and his siblings, James Renna, Barbara Byrne and Jayne Leddy.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 36 years, Debbie Renna; his loving daughters, Casey Wulfekotte and her husband, Patrick and Niki Brozek and her husband, Eric; his sisters, Patti Chronic, Lynda Cohen, Mary Beth Rutledge and Susan Gallagher; and his beloved grandchildren, Evelyn and Alexander Brozek.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 22nd from 4-9 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, October 23rd at 10:30 a.m. at St. Catharine's RC Church, Spring Lake. Cremation is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at https://www.cancer.org/.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 21, 2019