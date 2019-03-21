Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shrewsbury Ave. AME Zion Church
285 Shrewsbury Ave
Red Bank, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Shrewsbury Ave. AME Zion Church
285 Shrewsbury Ave
Red Bank, NJ
View Map
Interment
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
BG William C. Doyle Cemetery
Wrightstown, NJ
View Map
Lawrence E. Morris Obituary
Lawrence E. Morris

Long Branch - Lawrence E. Morris, 79 of Long Branch, NJ transitioned to his heavenly home on Thursday March 14, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank. Larry was an all-around star athlete in high school. He served the country joining the US Army in 1961. Larry was a graduate of the NJ State Police Academy serving 25 years as an officer. He was a respectful, fun loving man who will be missed. Visitation will be 10 am Saturday March 23 until the funeral service at 11 am at Shrewsbury Ave. AME Zion Church, 285 Shrewsbury Ave., Red Bank. Interment will take place on Monday March 25, 2019 at BG William C. Doyle Cemetery, Wrightstown. Family and friends will leave from the funeral home at 9 am. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 21, 2019
