Lawrence E. Thompson
Lakewood - Lawrence E. Thompson, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Larry worked as a painter for most of his life. He proudly served his country in the US Army from 1951-1959.
He was predeceased by his 1st wife, Vivian Thompson; 2nd wife, Jeannette (Dull) Thompson in 2008; and by all of his siblings. Surviving are a son, Lawrence Thompson; step-daughter, Gail Thompson and her husband, Richard; 4 granddaughters; 11 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service with military honors will be conducted on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Old Tennent Cemetery, 454 Tennent Rd, Englishtown. For more information please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 9, 2019