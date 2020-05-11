Lawrence G. McGavin , Jr.



Toms River - Lawrence Graham McGavin, Jr. "Larry" age 84 of Toms River passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his home. Larry was born in Trenton and was formerly of there before moving to Toms River. He was the manager of Acme Markets and the owner of the Dry Dock Inn. Larry was the inspector of Cornerstone Engineering and Design of Lacey. He was a past master of the Sunrise Lodge #288, Seaside Heights and a member of the Crescent Shrine, Westhampton. He was also the Grand Sword Bearer for the State of NJ. Larry loved bowling, golfing and gardening he also enjoyed his home in the Pocono's and watching his grandchildren play sports and dance.



Larry was predeceased by his parents Lawrence, Sr. and Julia, his son Lawrence III, his loving grandson Jimmy Dean and his son-in-law John Chmielowiec. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Joan McGavin, she was his high school sweetheart and the love of his life. His children Cynthia and her husband Keith Dreher of Lanoka Harbor, Nancy Dean and her special friend Jim Dean of Lanoka Harbor, seven grandchildren: Lauren, Jordyn, Skyler, Kailyn, Danielle, Michelle and Keith, five great grandchildren: Hadley, Gabrielle, Gianna, Christopher and Henry. Larry is also survived by his sister Peggy Haas of Mt. Holly and several nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers contributions to the Jimmy Dean Memorial Scholarship Fund, to benefit 1 Lacey Township High School Student for athletics, to Riggs Funeral Home, PO Box 363, Forked River, NJ 08731.



Private burial will be held under the care and direction of Riggs Funeral Home, Forked River.









