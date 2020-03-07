Services
Lawrence G. Spille


1947 - 2020
Lawrence G. Spille Obituary
Lawrence G. Spille

Oceanport - Lawrence G. Spille, 73, of Oceanport died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center after a long illness.

He was born February 4, 1947, in Brooklyn, New York to the late Robert Donald Spille and Elizabeth Bell Crouter. Larry was a graduate of Yeshiva University, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, and with his thirst for knowledge, and a brilliant mind, passed the State Bar exams in New Jersey, New York and Florida. He was deeply devout in his Catholic faith, and he and his loving wife devoted their lives to their church and their religious beliefs.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Elaine (nee Freda) Spille, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being made by the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, Long Branch. For messages of condolence and date of Memorial Mass, please visit www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
