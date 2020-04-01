|
Lawrence J. Kressman
Berkeley Township - Lawrence J. Kressman, 89 of the Holiday Heights section of Berkeley Township passed away on Tuesday March 31, 2020 at Rose Garden Nursing Home, Toms River, NJ.
He was born in Orange, NJ he lived in Cedar Grove NJ before moving to Holiday Heights.
He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War.
Lawrence was a Parts Manager with Konner's Chevrolet in West Caldwell, NJ for many years. He also was a Special Police Officer and life member on the Ambulance Squad of Cedar Grove and a parishioner and usher with St. Catherine RC Church also in Cedar Grove.
He is predeceased by his wife Blanche (Gairdi) in 2000.
He is survived by his loving nephew John Kressman , his dear friend and Angel Irene Wilson and Jimmy High and also his extended family
A Private Committal will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, NJ
The Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River is in charge of his arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020