Lawrence J. "Larry" Lane



Toms River - Lawrence J. "Larry" Lane, 89, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on July 4, 2020, at Community Medical Center in Toms River. Larry was a lifelong resident of Toms River. He and Eleanor, high school sweethearts, would have celebrated 69 years of marriage in July 2020. Larry was a self-employed sign maker for over 60 years. He was also a great house builder. He and Eleanor built a house in Vero Beach many years ago. He also assisted both sons in the building of their homes.



Larry is well known for his fabulous water color artwork and his handmade frames that adorn his pictures. He was an avid boater, owning small skiffs to houseboats and finally a sailboat. In his later years, he enjoyed going to Island Beach State Park with his family. His sister Joan will miss his wonderful dance moves and dancing to "Jack the Knife". Larry was the life of the party on the dance floor especially at his granddaughter's (Megan) wedding.



Larry was also a member of the Toms River Yacht Club and was involved with the Rotary Club of Toms River, wherein he donated his art work for many events held by the club. He received a Paul Harris Award from the club.



Larry will be missed by his family for his many stories about life in and around Toms River. He had a great sense of humor and a variety of talent that he loved to share with anyone who would listen.



Survived by his loving and devoted wife - Eleanor M. (Larsen), sister - Joan Yetman, sons - John (Pat) and David (Diana). Grandchildren - granddaughter Megan (Lane) Walsh/Dan, grandsons - Kevin and Danny, and granddaughter Amy (Lane) Courtright/Dan. Great-grandchildren - Landon Lane, Austin Lane and Kenna Courtright.



Arrangements were private and under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home of Toms River.









