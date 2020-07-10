1/
Lawrence J. "Larry" Lane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence J. "Larry" Lane

Toms River - Lawrence J. "Larry" Lane, 89, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on July 4, 2020, at Community Medical Center in Toms River. Larry was a lifelong resident of Toms River. He and Eleanor, high school sweethearts, would have celebrated 69 years of marriage in July 2020. Larry was a self-employed sign maker for over 60 years. He was also a great house builder. He and Eleanor built a house in Vero Beach many years ago. He also assisted both sons in the building of their homes.

Larry is well known for his fabulous water color artwork and his handmade frames that adorn his pictures. He was an avid boater, owning small skiffs to houseboats and finally a sailboat. In his later years, he enjoyed going to Island Beach State Park with his family. His sister Joan will miss his wonderful dance moves and dancing to "Jack the Knife". Larry was the life of the party on the dance floor especially at his granddaughter's (Megan) wedding.

Larry was also a member of the Toms River Yacht Club and was involved with the Rotary Club of Toms River, wherein he donated his art work for many events held by the club. He received a Paul Harris Award from the club.

Larry will be missed by his family for his many stories about life in and around Toms River. He had a great sense of humor and a variety of talent that he loved to share with anyone who would listen.

Survived by his loving and devoted wife - Eleanor M. (Larsen), sister - Joan Yetman, sons - John (Pat) and David (Diana). Grandchildren - granddaughter Megan (Lane) Walsh/Dan, grandsons - Kevin and Danny, and granddaughter Amy (Lane) Courtright/Dan. Great-grandchildren - Landon Lane, Austin Lane and Kenna Courtright.

Arrangements were private and under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home of Toms River.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
7323495700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved