Lawrence J Papagni
Manchester - Lawrence J Papagni 85 of Manchester died Friday March 22, 2019 at Community Ocean Medical Center,Brick. Born and raised in Brooklyn NY, he resided in Old Bridge, then Toms River for 15 years before moving to Manchester in 2001. He served in the Korean War in the Air Force as a Staff Sergeant from 1951-1955. He worked for the Department of Defense in New York City as a computer analyst for 37 years retiring in 1988. Larry was a pilot and flight instructor at Linden airport. He was a patron of the arts and loved opera. He will always be remembered for his sharp wit. Surviving is his sister, Julia D'Onofrio of Berkeley Twp, niece, Anna Connors of Shrewsbury MA, her husband Dan and daughter Victoria, and nephew, Steven D'Onofrio and his wife Paula of Staten Island. Visitation is Tuesday 1-5 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Wednesday 10 AM at St John's Church, Lakehurst with interment to follow at Brigadier Gen Wm C Doyle NJ Veteran's Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the PO Box 10188 #37214, Newark, NJ 07101. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 24, 2019