Lawrence J. Redling
Point Pleasant - Lawrence J. "Larry" Redling, 71, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Born in Passaic to the late George and Catherine Redling, he lived in Point Pleasant for most of his life.
Larry was a United States Army Reserves, Vietnam era veteran and worked as a captain for the Ocean Seismic Survey in Boonton. He was an active member and past Governor of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 1549, Point Pleasant and was bestowed with the Pilgrim Degree of Merit for his service. Larry was always helping others and loved cats. He will be greatly missed.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Charlene Pisatowski Redling.
Larry was a loving brother to Gregory Redling, Perkasie, PA, and sister, Georgiana Krug, Brick. Brother in law to Julie Redling and Kenneth Krug. Loving uncle to Adam Redling and Rebecca Redling, and loving great uncle to Alexandra Rose, Claire, Elliana, and Brooke.
Memorial visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 3 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road, where at 6 p.m. a prayer service will be held. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to the Jersey Shore Animal Center www.jerseyshoreanimalcenter.org For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019