Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Lawrence J. Siemiaszko Obituary
Lawrence J. Siemiaszko

Freehold Township - Lawrence J. Siemiaszko, 85, of Freehold Township died on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township. He was born in New Brunswick and had resided in South River and Old Bridge before moving to Freehold.

He served in the U.S. Air Force as an airman first class during the Korean War.

He was an engineering manager and military salesperson before his retirement.

His wife, Dorothy Siemiaszko, died in 2005. He was also predeceased by a sister, Joyce Addonizio.

Surviving are a daughter, Cheryl Ondris, Great Neck, N.Y. and a grandson, Noah Ondris.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Saturday, March 23 at 11 a.m. with a prayer service at 11:30 a.m. Memorial donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 21, 2019
