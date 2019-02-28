|
|
Lawrence John Stetz
Union Beach - Larry Stetz, 66 of Union Beach was guided home by the angels to be with his loved ones on Feb 26, 2019. Survived by his loving wife Sandy Stetz, son Liam Egan, daughters Loriann Stetz and Sandraylynn Stetz, grandchildren Laila, Brooklyn, Isabella and John Jr. as well as many nieces and nephews and faithful dog Bootsy. His passion was cars and loved working in his garage. All who knew him loved him. He will always be in our hearts.
Friends will be received Friday March 1, 2019 from 4-7pm at Laurel Funeral Home - 201 Laurel Avenue West Keansburg, NJ 07734. For further information & condolences visit www.laurelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 28, 2019