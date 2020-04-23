|
Lawrence K. DeLong
Brick - Lawrence K. DeLong, "PopPop" (89) passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020. Born in Akron, Ohio to the late Alberta Foster (Zornes) and Karl DeLong. He was also raised by his Stepfather, the late Bertram Foster. He had two sisters, Delores Welch and the late Barbara Haynes. He lived in Bayonne for most of his life before moving to Brick in 2015. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War from 1948-1952 where he received an honorable discharge. He served aboard the USS New Jersey BB62. While stationed in Bayonne, he met and married the love of his life, the late Rose DeLong (Vallone). They settled in Bayonne and raised a family of six children. Daughters, Linda R. Regulski (Tony), Merle Spaltro, (Frank), the late Francine "Joy" Cottrell; Sons, the late Lawrence "Butch" K. DeLong II, Michael DeLong & Vincent DeLong. He was also a loving Grandfather to eleven grandchildren, the late Kurt J Regulski, Janine R Wickersty (Michael), Mark Regulski (Jackie), Lauren DeLong, Christopher DeLong (Stacy), Craig Zitzman (Christine), Vincent DeLong II, Shawn O'Donnell, Angie DeLong, Destini DeLong and Seth DeLong; he is also survived by eight great grandchildren, Michael K Wickersty, Kristalle Wickersty, Braeden Wickersty, Jaelin Wickersty, Ryan and Leah Zitzman, Landon and Jackson DeLong; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Due to the ongoing circumstances in the world the family had a private service. They hope to have a Memorial Service sometime in the future when life returns to normalcy. He will be missed and loved by many and his memory will live on forever. Weatherhead Young Funeral Home in Brick is in charge of arrangements. To see full obituary and to send condolences to the family please visit: www.weatherheadyoung.com
