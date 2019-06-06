|
|
Lawrence Klimek
Howell - Larry left us last week to go on to his forever home, where he is filled with joy in the presence of Jesus! He exited this side of Heaven doing what he loved best, flying a Mooney M20J Aircraft! Larry loved anything that was adventurous. He spent his spare time sky diving, skiing, driving fast cars, riding motorcycles, and of course the not so adventurous, golfing!
Toward the end of his life his relationship with Jesus became his priority. He had a deep desire to draw closer to God and a sincere repentance in his heart for his past actions.
Larry was predeceased by his father, Lawrence Klimek. He is survived by his daughter, Ashley; his mother Edna Klimek; his wife Catherine Klimek; his 5 step children Emily, Billy, Erin, Eddie and Jimmy, his sister Donna Clement, and nephews Clay, Kyle and JT.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6 PM on June 9th at Shiloh Baptist church located at 44 Union Ave., Manasquan, NJ. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to a mission very close to Larry's heart, Destiny's Bridge, which is a non-profit organization that provides temporary housing and care to homeless adults. (www.destinysbridge.org).
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 6, 2019