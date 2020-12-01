Lawrence M. "Larry" Fuchs
Longstanding attorney, advisor, philanthropist, and US Marine, Lawrence M. "Larry" Fuchs passed away at his home at the age of 85. Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Larry was a graduate of James Madison High School, along with many other illustrious graduates. The Bernard Baruch School of Business at CCNY was his undergraduate program, after which he earned a Juris Doctor degree from Seton Hall Law School. He was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps, having served as a Lieutenant on active duty for four years and in the reserves for three more during the Vietnam era. Upon discharge from active duty, he was engaged by the US Department of Treasury's Internal Revenue Service for over ten years as a Treasury agent, auditor, and finally as an estate tax attorney. Soon after, he joined the Honorable Abraham J Zager and eventually, they formed a law firm in Red Bank, NJ, now prominently known as Zager Fuchs, P.C.
Larry distinguished himself in so many ways, most notably, not only as a highly respected attorney and advisor to many but also as a philanthropist. As President and Trustee of the Zobel Charitable Foundation, Larry was able to issue some major charitable grants over the last 20 years which have helped make possible over 500 scholarships for students both nationally and internationally. Beyond this, Mr Fuchs proudly served many years on the Board of the Jersey Shore Chapter of the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation. He was honored by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders as the Man of the Year. Larry's charitable efforts extended further, having assisted many hospitals, schools, religious groups, and veterans organizations. He also served as the President of the Men's Club and as a Trustee of Congregation B'nai Israel in Rumson, NJ. He also thoroughly enjoyed helping support liturgical concerts. Humility and modesty were central to the character of Mr. Fuchs and endeared him to all who knew and worked with him. Kindness, integrity, pride, and respect were cornerstones for his foundation of beliefs and behavior in life and the practice of law.
Larry was preceded by his father William Fuchs, mother Ida Fuchs Newman, and his brothers Marvin and Morton. He is survived by his dedicated, loving wife Marti of over 62 years, and his children Meryl Goldberg (Jeffery), Vicki Bernstein (Paul), Mark Fuchs (Malika), as well as his six grandchildren, their spouses/families, and two great-grandchildren, each of whom he loved, respected and adored. Contributions in memory of Larry can be made to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, a nonprofit that Larry cared deeply about that provides scholarships to the children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen in-need. Donations can be made online atwww.mcsf.org
or sent to MCSF, 909 N. Washington St, Ste. 400, Alexandria, VA 22314. Please include a note that your contribution is being made in Memory of Larry Fuchs.