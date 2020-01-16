Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
6:00 PM
Lawrence M. Richardson, Sr.

Long Branch - Lawrence M. Richardson Sr., 71 of Long Branch, transitioned on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Lawrence was devoted to his family and known as the favorite uncle. He spent his free time taking road trips and cruises with his wife. Lawrence worked for 37 years in Federal service and was a beloved supervisor, team leader, co-worker and mentor. Visitation will be Saturday January 18th from 5pm until the funeral service at 6pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
