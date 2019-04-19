|
|
Lawrence P. Ryan
Toms River - Lawrence P. Ryan age 81 of Toms River passed away peacefully at home on Monday April 15th with his family by his side. He was born in Jersey City and has been a resident of Toms River for 46 years. Larry served in the Navy and was a parishioner of St. Joseph R. C. Church, Toms River, a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #4969, Toms River and the John D McMahon 4th Degree Assembly #1926. He was predeceased by his parents Lawrence and Catherine, his 2 brothers Joseph and Walter and his sister Kathleen. Surviving are his wife Rose of 59 years, 2 sons Lawrence and his wife Joyce of Hampstead, MD and Anthony and his wife Denise of Toms River, 6 grandchildren Lawrence, Jayme, Jessica, Jake, Emma and Mia, 8 great grandchildren, his brother Patrick and his wife Theresa, his sister Margaret Scaler and his sister in law Edith Ryan. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Visiting will be Tuesday April 23rd from 4-8 pm at the Quinn Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Rd. Toms River. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered 10 AM Wednesday April 24th at St. Joseph R. C. Church, Toms River. Burial will follow at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019