Services
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
Lawrence Romano Obituary
Lawrence Romano

Point Pleasant Boro - Lawrence "Larry" Romano, 82 of Point Pleasant Boro passed away on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday July 13, 2019 from 2-5 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Point Pleasant Elks Lodge #1698 Veterans Committee PO Box 1069 Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742. For complete obituary or send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 10, 2019
