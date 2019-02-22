|
Lawrence Selick
Sea Girt - Lawrence G. Selick, 90, of Sea Girt Estates, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was born and raised in Glen Ridge, NJ before moving to Sea Girt Estates. Larry received his Bachelor's degree from Muhlenberg College in 1952.
Larry was a self-employed Manufacturers Representative for 63 years. He was a member of The Church of St. Uriel the Archangel in Sea Girt. Larry was a loving husband and father who enjoyed working on his home, adored animals, gardening, and tinkering on his cars.
Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Barbara (Taylor), their loving daughters Barbara and her husband Michael, Carolyn, Anne and her husband Christopher, Bonnie and her husband Michael and his 9 grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9-11am at the Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, NJ. Funeral services will begin at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Glendola Cemetery in Wall Twp.
Donations in Larry's name can be made to the Associated Humane Society, 2960 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07753 or www.ahscares.org
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 22, 2019