Lawrence Tevnan
Lawrence Tevnan

Little Egg Harbor, NJ - Lawrence Tevnan, 77 of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday November 19, 2020. Lawrence was born in Elizabeth, NJ. Lawrence served our nation in the United States Army and worked as a Sr. Associate, IT Services for Ernst and Young. He was a Communicant of St. Theresa's Church in Little Egg Harbor, a member of the Senior Men's Golf Club at Sea Oaks and a member of the American Legion Post 493. He enjoyed golfing, reading the newspaper and spending time with his family.

Lawrence was predeceased by his parents John and Anne Tevnan.

He is survived by his loving wife Eileen of 53 years, son Lawrence Tevnan of Wesley Chapel, FL, daughter Karen Nemeth and husband John of Yardley, PA, brother Jack Tevnan and wife Mary of Palm Coast, FL, sister Maureen Devlin and husband George of Long Valley, NJ, grandson Tyler Nemeth and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be held on Monday November 23, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at 11am at St Theresa's Church 450 Radio Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087 followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin. Due to COVID-19 the funeral home is operating at 25% occupancy capacity as per NJ executive order. Staff will be there to assist. Please note that all visitors must wear a face mask inside the funeral home and church.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
