Lawrence Volz
Seaside Park - Lawrence J. Volz Jr, 87, of Seaside Park, NJ, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he lived in East Brunswick, NJ and Frisco, TX before moving to Seaside Park, 20 years ago. He proudly served his country for over 40 years in the United States Marine Corps as well as the Army Reserves. Lawrence worked as a Manager for JC Penney for more than 25 years. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, including Past Grand Knight and Faithful Navigator. Larry was a Watch Stander for the Atlantic Strike Team, USCG for 17 years. He also enjoyed volunteering at Simon's Kitchen, Seaside Heights. Surviving is his beloved wife Anne (Hankins), his children Tom (Mary Ellen) of Flanders, NJ, Bethanne of Seaside Park, and David (Jane) of Jackson, NJ, a sister Lorraine of Philadelphia, and his grandchildren; Kimberly, Kristin, Kelly (Kevin), and Julianne.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 4 PM to 8 PM at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 809 Central Ave, Seaside Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 100 Grant Ave, Seaside Heights, NJ. Committal will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Simon's Kitchen in his memory, www.simonssoupkitchen.org. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019