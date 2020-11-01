1/1
Lawrence X. Corley
Lawrence X. Corley

Aberdeen - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Lawrence X. Corley on October 30, 2020. Lawrence was born in NY, NY, to the late John G. and Agnes M. Corley on November 9, 1933. He was a long time resident of Aberdeen NJ before moving to Bayside Manor, Keansburg NJ in 2014. He graduated from Manhattan College in 1960, and went to work at The Singer Co for eleven years. He was then employed by Merrill Lynch & Co where he retired as a VP in OTC. He had both his NASD Series 7 and NFA Series 3 licenses. Upon his retirement , Lawrence took up running, first as a hobby and then as a passion. He started with a 5K in 1996 in Freehold NJ. It was not long before he was racing in the Spring Lake Five, The Jersey Shore Half Marathon, The Marine Corps Marathon, The Boston Marathon and The New York City Marathon. He used racing as a way to see the United States and completed in races in MD, VT, IL MA, FL, PA , MT and CA.

He loved gathering with family and one of his favorite traditions was the annual Corley family vacation at Ocean Beach NJ where he started Hot Dog Day/Family Picture Day and was lovingly referred to as "Uncle Fun". He was very proud of the fact that he and his 5 siblings, all of their 26 children and all of his 8 grandchildren were baptized in the same Baptism gown.

Lawrence served active duty in the Army of the United States and was honorably discharged. He received both the National Defense and Army Good Conduct Medal.

He was preceded in death by Arlene P., his wife of 55 years, his 5 siblings, John P., Robert E.,Gerard T., Francis J., and Agnes M. He is survived by his three daughters, Maureen ( Robert ) Annunziata, Anne ( Raymond) Allieri and Jennifer ( Michael) Corley and eight grandchildren. He had a great joy of life and will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of the Monmouth County Park System ( Holmdel Park) or the Jersey Shore Running Club.

Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
