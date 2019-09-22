Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
3010 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-5700
Toms River - Leah R. Nigra, 72, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on Monday September 16, 2019, at Complete Care at Laurelton, Brick, NJ. Born in Paterson, Leah was raised in West Paterson, and lived in Little Falls NJ, Glendale CA and Bloomfield NJ before moving to Toms River in 2003. Leah worked in food services and pharmaceuticals for 40 years, with her last employment by DPT Labs in Lakewood, NJ. She loved spending time by the ocean, and enjoyed painting and drawing in her free time. She also had a huge love of animals. Leah was a force to be reckoned with and she will be missed dearly by her family.

Leah was predeceased by her husband John Arthur Nigra in 2002. She is survived by her devoted daughter Tracey Rice of Jersey City, her cherished granddaughter Samantha Rice of Jersey City, and her sisters; Patricia Matichuk of Toms River and Barbara LaSasso of North Carolina, as well as her loving kitty Ollie.

Private Cremation under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, Manchester, NJ
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 22, 2019
