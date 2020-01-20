|
|
Leah Shoshana Hammerman
Leah Shoshana Hammerman, 40, passed away on January 19, 2020.
Leah was born in Point Pleasant, NJ. A graduate of Toms River North High School and of Monmouth University, Long Branch.
She is survived by her parents Rabbi Richard and Sharon Hammerman. A brother Rabbi Eytan and his wife Rebecca and her sister Rabbi Yael Hammerman and her husband Rabbi Joshua Rabin along with nieces Ary, Rena, Lani and Hannah and nephew Shai.
To honor Leah's commitment to children, The Leah Shoshana Fund for Children has been established at the Jewish Communal Fund, jcfny.org, and the Mercaz Special Education Fund in memory of Leah Hammerman at Congregation Beth El, South Orange, https://portal.bethelnj.org/payment.php.
Services for Leah will take place at Congregation Beth El, 222 Irvington Ave., South Orange, NJ on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 @ 10:30 am. Burial will follow at B'nai Israel Memorial Park, 1224 West Whitty Road, Toms River, NJ.
Following the burial, Shiva will commence on Tuesday at Congregation B'nai Israel, 1488 OLD Freehold Road, Toms River, NJ until 6:00 pm.
Additional days of Shiva will be held at the home of her parents Rabbi Richard and Sharon Hammerman, Caldwell, NJ, Rabbi Eytan and Rebecca Hammerman, Harrison, NY and at Congregation Ansche Chesed, synagogue of Rabbi Yael Hammerman and her husband Rabbi Joshua Rabin. Contact the family for further information.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel, Lakewood, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020