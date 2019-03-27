|
Lee Ann DiDario
Vero Beach, FL - Lee Ann DiDario, age 93, of Vero Beach, FL, formerly a long time resident of Manahawkin, NJ peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on March 20, 2019.
Lee was born on May 23, 1926 in Newark, NJ into a family of six. She was predeceased by her parents, Rose and Anthony Genovese, her siblings, Frank, Marie, James, Michael and survived by her sister, Jo.
Lee was the beloved wife of the late Bernard DiDario, who she married in 1950. She was a devoted and loving mother to her three children.
She is survived by her children, Bernie, Mark and Donna. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Mark Jr., Lyndsey, Derek and Max. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Jessica. Lee is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Hudson, Joy and Mia. She was cherished by her grandchildren as well as her precious great-grandchildren.
Lee was very spiritual and involved in many church activities. She loved spending time with her family, especially her adoring nieces Lorraine, Barbara, Gina, Patty, Carol, Cathy and Judy and nephews, Jim, Michael and Ed. She was predeceased by her nephew, Bill. She was especially treasured by her daughter-in-law Michele and son-in-law Derrick. She will be deeply missed by her lifelong friends, Dora, Madelyn, Joan and Esther.
The funeral service will be privately held. Her family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to Fighting Children's Cancer Foundation, 55 Lane Road, Suite 300 Fairfield, NJ 07004 or VNA and Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 27, 2019