1/1
Lee Ann M. DeCapua Duffy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee Ann M. DeCapua Duffy

Neptune and

Naples, Florida - Lee Ann M. DeCapua Duffy, 73, of Neptune and Naples, Florida, died Tuesday, September 22 at home. Lee Ann was a graduate of Neptune High School and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. She was a teacher in the Wall Township school system for twenty-five years, first at Central, then at Old Mill School and finally at Wall Intermediate School. After her retirement from education, she began a second career for over ten years as a sales associate at Talbot's, both in Wall Township and Naples. Lee Ann was an active member of St. Peter's Church, Naples, Fl., where she served on the decorating committee. She also volunteered on the Landscaping Committee for the Marina Cove Homeowners Association, Naples, Florida. Lee Ann was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling, gardening, relaxing with friends on Belmar beach and taking long walks, especially on the boardwalk with her husband, Sean. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank ("Steve") and Celeste Maccanico DeCapua. Surviving are her husband Sean F. Duffy and many brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews and cousins. A private Memorial Mass will be held due to covid restrictions. In lieu of flowers send donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering. To send condolence messages, please visit www.oceangrovememorialhome.com The Ocean Grove Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved