Lee Ann M. DeCapua Duffy
Neptune and
Naples, Florida - Lee Ann M. DeCapua Duffy, 73, of Neptune and Naples, Florida, died Tuesday, September 22 at home. Lee Ann was a graduate of Neptune High School and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. She was a teacher in the Wall Township school system for twenty-five years, first at Central, then at Old Mill School and finally at Wall Intermediate School. After her retirement from education, she began a second career for over ten years as a sales associate at Talbot's, both in Wall Township and Naples. Lee Ann was an active member of St. Peter's Church, Naples, Fl., where she served on the decorating committee. She also volunteered on the Landscaping Committee for the Marina Cove Homeowners Association, Naples, Florida. Lee Ann was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling, gardening, relaxing with friends on Belmar beach and taking long walks, especially on the boardwalk with her husband, Sean. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank ("Steve") and Celeste Maccanico DeCapua. Surviving are her husband Sean F. Duffy and many brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews and cousins. A private Memorial Mass will be held due to covid restrictions. In lieu of flowers send donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering. To send condolence messages, please visit www.oceangrovememorialhome.com
The Ocean Grove Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.