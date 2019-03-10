|
Lee Graygor
Neptune - Lee Graygor passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019 with her daughter by her side. Lee loved her family and friends, her dogs, her cocktails, and her favorite team, the New York Giants. Originally from Pittsburgh and a graduate of St. Francis Academy, Lee was good with numbers and worked in various financial roles during her career, retiring from an administrative position in the office St. Gabriel's Parish in Marlboro. She was a member of Holy Innocents Parish in Neptune, where she lived. Lee was generous with her opinions and her affections, and she will be greatly missed.
Lee was pre-deceased by her parents Frances and Regis, her first husband Donald Safran, her step-son Theodore Graygor Jr., and her second husband, golf professional Theodore "Ted" Graygor Sr., from whose loss she never really recovered.
Lee is survived by her natural daughter Dina Long, of whom she was very proud, son-in-law Robert and grandson Sam, who she loved to spoil, and grandson Tyson Graygor and his family, who shared a special bond with Lee over "Big Blue." Lee is also survived by step-daughter Deborah Barbato and husband Jerry, grandchildren Gerald, Gillian and Tyler and their families, granddaughter Sylvia Pappa, as well as her beloved sister and brother in law, Lynne and Len Scheneier of Alabama.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff of Care One at King James in Atlantic Highlands for helping to bring Lee comfort in the final months of her life, as well as the many people who have reached out to express condolences. Memorial contributions in Lee's name may be sent to the Sea Bright First Aid Department, who took great care of her during her time of need, at P.O. Box 3255, Sea Bright NJ, 07760. Final arrangements private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 10, 2019