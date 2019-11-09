Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Lee Mueller
Lee J. Mueller


1939 - 2019
Lee J. Mueller Obituary
Lee J. Mueller

Brick - Lee J. Mueller, resident of Brick NJ passed away peacefully in his home on November 7, 2019.

Lee was born to Leland Mueller and Stella Mueller (Purath) in Appleton, WI on January 10, 1939.

Lee attended the University of Wisconsin before moving to NJ. There, he attended Fairleigh Dickinson University and worked as an electrical engineer at Fort Monmouth Army Base for 33 years before retiring. His hobbies included long distance running, classic cars, woodworking/carpentry, and serving his community as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Lee was pre-deceased in death by his parents, as well as his sister-in-law Cris Mueller and brother-in-law George Pieters. Surviving is his daughter Jennifer Stewart and her husband Clayton, son Daniel Mueller and his wife Kimberly and their four children Jackson, Olivia, Cameron and Grayson, his former wife Frances Ann Mueller & family, siblings Betty Pieters, Carol Schlender and Don Mueller, many nieces, a nephew, and longtime friends.

At his request, there will be no formal memorial services. Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
