|
|
Lee Jay Smith
Manchester - Lee Jay Smith 87 of Leisure Village West, Manchester died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at CareOne at Somerset Valley, Bound Brook. Born in Milton, PA, he resided in North Plainfield for many years before moving to Manchester 20 years ago. He was employed for 39 years with Bell Labs, Murray Hill as a Technical Engineer before retiring in 1998. He served as President for the Communication Workers of America, Local #1060, Murray Hill, and was instrumental in starting their Alliance Program and Credit Union. He served in the Army as a Corporal during the Korean War from 1953-1955. He is predeceased by his wife, Gloria (Ackerman) Smith, 2018, and a sister, Frances Fuge, 2010. Surviving are his brother, Donald Smith of Williamsburg, VA, 2 daughters, Alexis Holbrook of North Plainfield and Jodie Fishbein of Bethlehem, PA, 2 sons, Ted Smith of Middlesex, and Larry Fishbein of Stockholm, a brother, 7 grandchildren, Tom, Alex, Emma, Rachael, Ryan, Kevin, and Ashlynn, and 3 great-grandchildren, Jayden, Johnny, and Abigail. Visitation is Friday from 11:30-12:30 PM with a Funeral Service at 12:30 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester. Interment will follow at Brigadier Gen. William C. Doyle NJ Veteran's Cemetery, Arneytwon. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the 370 7th Ave, New York, NY 10001. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020