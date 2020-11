Or Copy this URL to Share

Long Branch - Lee Jones, 74, of Long Branch, NJ passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020. Lee was loved by all and will be missed dearly. He leaves behind to cherish his memory; a daughter, Chereal Render, and a host of family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home Somerville, NJ.









