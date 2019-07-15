|
Lee Lemire Hemlock
Brick - Lee Lemire Hemlock passed peacefully into the Lord's hands on July 13, 2019. Lee was born in Newark, New Jersey and lived the last 46 years in Brick. She was predeceased by her loving husband Hank, parents Albert and Dixie Lemire and three brothers Albert, Jr, Robert and Richard.
Lee is survived by her beloved niece Lynn Lemire Bryan and her husband Vernon who was like a son to her; nephew Michael Lemire, Sr., also like a son to her, and his wife Judy, great niece, Emily Lemire and great nephew Michael Lemire, Jr, and sister Rita DeBoey. She is also survived by her step-daughter Patty McIntyre and her husband Bill. Lee also leaves behind many close friends, including her dearest friends Msgr. Brady and Annie Cramer, as well as many members of the St. Dominic's family.
Lee was a devout Catholic and communicant of St. Dominic Roman Catholic Church, which she truly considered her home. She served as member and vice-president of the Rosary Altar Society, Head Sacristant, Eucharistic Minister and Caretaker of the Lord's Linens. Lee also dedicated her time to the Funeral Ministry, Liturgy Committee, Church Decorating Committee and many parish fundraising efforts.
Lee loved her New York Yankees and Football Giants. She was a long time Giant's season ticketholder and member of the infamous Ratpack Tailgaters.
Join Lee's family to celebrate her life on Tuesday, July 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88, Brick, NJ. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. at Saint Dominic Church, Brick. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Hillside, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lee's memory to the Parish of St. Dominic 250 Old Squan Road, Brick, NJ 08724. Condolences may be sent to www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 15, 2019