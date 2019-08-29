Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Interment
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Wrightstown, NJ
Leffert G. Carroll Iii Obituary
Leffert G Carroll III

Lakewood - Leffert G. Carroll III of Lakewood passed away August 22, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick.

Leffert was born in Englewood, NJ to the late Leffert and Dorothy Carroll Jr. on December 19, 1934.

He was a Certified Public Accountant and in his later life worked for his wife Frances at the F. H. Carroll and Company CPA in Toms River.

Leffert served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife Frances Heinz Carroll, a son Leffert Carroll IV, sisters Jane Wood, Gertrude Carroll, Mary Brunemeyer, sister in law Rosemary Davies and granddaughter Jenna Carroll.

Interment at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ will be Friday 10:00am. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River, NJ is in charge of the arrangements. www.silvertonmemoiral.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 29, 2019
