Leida Sepp
Lakewood - We celebrate the life of our 94 year old mother, Leida (Narusk) (Gorshkow) Sepp, who passed away peacefully, on March 19, 2019. She was a proud Estonian, mother (Ema), mother-in-law, and grandmother. She loved to cook, and vibrantly loved music, dancing, and most of all, was proud of her children and grandchildren. She always had a terrific smile!
Leida fled Estonia during WW II, she ended up in a displaced persons' camp near Munich, Germany for 2 years before leaving Bremen, Germany and arriving in NYC on April 22, 1947.
She worked for St. Vincent's Hospital as a nurse's aide until she married Robert (Tosine) Sepp and moved to Lakewood, NJ in 1948 where she resided until she moved to Shorrock Gardens, Brick. NJ in January 2017.
Robert and Leida were early supporters of the Estonian Club (on the Lakewood/Jackson border). Leida was a member of the Estonian Lutheran Church located in Lakewood.
Leida and Robert raised three children while first working as a bookkeeper for the building construction company, Sepp & Son. She also helped with their small business raising chinchillas. She was then employed as a cafeteria worker for the Lakewood School District and her last place of employment was with Trend Homes, Pt. Pleasant as a sales agent.
She is predeceased by her daughter, Daisy, mother Elise (Piir) Narusk (Tallinn, Estonia), father, Daniel Narusk (Oct. 12, 1881 - March 14, 1976 - Tallinn, Estonia), sister, Elna Goerke (June 13, 1917 - January 21, 1992 - Lakewood, NJ), brother, Armand Narusk (October 11, 1922 - Tartu, Estonia - October 23, 1923), brother-in-law, Gerhard Goerke, and ex-husband, Kenneth Gorshkow.
Leida is survived by her children, Dagmar Finkle and her husband Stephen, Harry Sepp and his wife Peggy and Tina-Lee Miller and her husband Brad, grandchildren, Adam, Susan, Erik, Toomas, and Daniel, niece, Angelika, and nephew, Martin Goerke.
Memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 11AM- 12PM at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12PM at the funeral home. Interment of cremated remains will take place at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Lakewood, NJ.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Leida's memory to Ocean Medical Center, Hospice Unit, 425 Jack Martin Blvd., Brick, NJ 08723 or the .
