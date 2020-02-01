|
Leigh Ann Doninger
Leigh Ann Doninger, 51, died peacefully at her home away from home, Franklin Health & Rehabilitation Center in Rocky Mount, VA on January 29, 2020, with her family at her side.
Leigh was born to Garrett & Carol (Kinlan) Doninger in Bryn Mawr, PA on August 27, 1968, and grew up in Westchester, PA and West Long Branch, NJ. A devout Catholic, she graduated Red Bank Catholic High School, Red Bank, NJ and then earned her Bachelor's degree from The College of Saint Elizabeth, Convent Station, NJ. Following her heart and passion for educating and helping young children, Leigh began a teaching career while also obtaining her Master's Degree in Education from Georgian Court University in Lakewood, NJ.
While Leigh lived most of her life in New Jersey, she did adventure to Southern California for a few years and spent her last 10 years in southwest Virginia.
Blind to differences, Leigh lived a full life accepting and caring for others. A quiet servant, her humbleness, patience, generous spirit, forgiving heart, and kindness lifted others up while she quietly stepped back. Leigh's strong will consistently guided her beyond limits others placed on her, she thrived on challenge and kept a mindset from a very young age of "I can do it myself". When not serving others, Leigh enjoyed old TV shows, the Sunday comics, crafting (especially for those in need!), and her pets (Patches & PJ).
Leigh continued a strong faith throughout her life as a communicant at Resurrection Catholic Church in Moneta, VA, and St. Francis of Assisi in Rocky Mount VA.
Leigh is survived by her parents, her brother Christopher (Gina) Doninger of San Diego, CA; her sister, Susan (Stephen) Keller of Purcellville, VA; and her beloved two nieces (Erin & Avery) and three nephews (Charlie, Ryan, and Jackson). She is also survived by her aunt and uncle, and cousins in New Jersey and North Carolina.
The family wishes to express our gratitude to the nurses and staff at Red Oak Assisted Living, Franklin Health & Rehabilitation Center and to the nurses of Carilion Clinic Hospice Care for the loving care that they provided to Leigh.
Visitation will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church in Moneta, VA at 10 AM on Thursday, February 6, 2020 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM. Interment will follow immediately in the church cemetery.
Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020