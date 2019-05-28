Services
Johnson-McGinley Funeral Home
2652 HWY 138
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 681-4455
Leigh S. Polhemus

Spring Lake Hts - Leigh S. Polhemus, 92 of Spring Lake Hts passed away peacefully on Saturday, 25 May 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Elaine Claire Simmill in 1980 and his daughter Susan Elaine Inge in 2004.

He is survived by his life partner Joan Feehan, his son Richard Leigh and wife Peggy of Manalapan, his sisters Lotta "Johnnie" Newman of Tinton Falls, and Lois Sanford of Gary, NC. Four grandchildren: Holly Elaine Austin, Katelyn Maureen Rodriguez, Ryan Allyn Inge, and Randy Christopher Inge. Four great-grandchildren: Leah Elaine and Lincoln James Austin, Aidalyn Sandra Rodriguez, and Riggs Christopher Inge. Also, his loyal companion, Buffy the cat.

He was the sole owner of Leigh S. Polhemus - Public Accounting Services in Spring Lake Heights before retiring in 1997. He was a graduate of Rider University and the last surviving charter member of the Wall Township Kiwanis Club where he served as both president and treasurer through the years. He was also the Executive Director of the Belmar Housing Authority, a member of the Elks Lodge #2534 in Manasquan, a member of the Masonic Lodge #89 in Spring Lake, and served several years as treasurer of the Tri-Boro Little League in Neptune City. Leigh was a World War II veteran serving under General George Patton's 3rd army, Fourth Armored Division and fought in the Battle of the Bulge.

Cremation services provided by the Johnson-McGinley Funeral Home, Wall Township. A memorial celebration will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Leigh asks that you make a donation to in his remembrance or to simply perform a random act of kindness on his behalf.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 28, 2019
