Lelia Jean Irons-Woehr
Lakewood - Lelia Jean Irons-Woehr, age 83, of Lakewood, New Jersey passed away on Saturday February 1, 2020. Lelia was born in West Palm Beach, FL a life long resident of Lakewood, NJ and retired in Manchester. She was the owner/operator of her own cosmetology business. Mrs. Woehr also worked at her family business Bedrock Stone and Supply Company in Lakewood, NJ. Lelia was a communicant of the Christ United Methodist Church of Lakewood where she was also a member of the choir. Lelia was an avid painter, pianist and singer. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister and will be greatly missed by all.
Mrs. Woehr is predeceased by her husband, Thomas and son Thomas Jr.
Lelia is survived by her son, Jeffrey Woehr and his wife Beth, grandchildren, Lauren and her husband Garrett, Veronica, Thomas and Michael, brother, Earl "James" and great grandson, Oliver.
Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11AM-12PM at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701. Her memorial service will be conducted at 12PM in the funeral home. Interment of cremated remains will take place at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery Lakewood, NJ immediately following.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Lelia's memory to Vitas Hospice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Woehr family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020