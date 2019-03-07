LeMarne Helder



Holmdel - LeMarne Helder peacefully passed away in her Holmdel residence on Tuesday, March 5th at the age of 93. Her love was her family, and she was blessed to have heard the laughter of her great-grandchildren.



Born in 1925, she lived through the great depression as the daughter of a minister. The love of her life, a strapping man named Charles Helder, went off to war during the conflict of the last century. During this time, she joined the workforce as a draftsperson for Wright Aeronautical Corp. By grace, Charles returned after World War II, and they lived happily married for the rest of their days. The loving couple had two children, Carlys and Edward, which were the focal point of her life. In her own time, she enjoyed volunteering for the Girl Scouts, serving as a leader for The Order of the Eastern Star, and forwarding her career as a draftsperson at multiple civil engineering companies.



She is predeceased by her husband Charles of sixty six years, her brother Daniel Cutlip and her sisters Carlys Baker and LeMoyne Izzo. Surviving are her children Edward R. Helder and his wife Katharine, Fremont, CA and Carlys Apicello and her husband Ciro, Holmdel; her sister Celia Hall; and her grandchildren Danielle LeMunyon and her husband Peter, Evan Apicello, Andrew Apicello, Jonathan Helder and Jessica Helder and her great-grandchildren Michelle and Matthew LeMunyon.



Visitation Thursday, March 7th 6:00 - 9:00 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Funeral service Friday, March 8th 11:00 am at Middletown United Methodist Church, 924 Middletown-Lincroft Road, Middletown. Burial to follow in Moravian Cemetery, Staten Island, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mrs. Helder to American Foundation for the Blind at www.afb.org. For messages of condolence, please visit Mrs. Helder's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary