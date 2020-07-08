Lena Di Vito (nee Rossi)
Freehold Township - Lena Di Vito (nee Rossi), 83, of Freehold Township passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 with her family at her bedside. She was a warm, compassionate and caring woman, who was cherished by her family and friends. Lena was born and raised in Clifton, New Jersey and settled in Freehold Township in 1966. She worked at the Health Awareness Center for CentraState Medical Center in Freehold for over 30 years. She was also a devoted parishioner of St. Robert's and a member of the Freehold Township Women's Club. Lena enjoyed traveling, music, and flowers. She travelled the world and lived in Heidelderg, Germany and Seoul, South Korea. Lena enjoyed singing and going to Broadway shows in her spare time. Above all, she was passionate about spending quality time with her children and grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dominic in 1989. Lena is survived by her children, Kenneth Di Vito of Philadelphia, PA, Carol Kelson and her husband, Glenn of Freehold, NJ, and Susan Felicia and her husband, Joe of Lubbock, TX; grandchildren, Daniel, Joseph, Michael, Thomas, Joey, and Vincent; and many extended family members, both here and in Italy.
Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her 10:00 AM Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, 61 Georgia Road, Freehold Township, 07728. Interment will take place in St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery, 299 Freehold Englishtown Road, Freehold 07728. For the safety of the public and our staff, we are asking everyone to help us adhere to the CDC guidelines. Facemasks will be required. For those who desire, memorial contributions in Lena's name may be made to CentraState Medical Center, Star & Barry Tobias Women's Health Center, 901 West Main Street, Freehold Township, New Jersey, 07728. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, please visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
