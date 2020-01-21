|
|
Lena "Lee" England
Holmdel - Lena Rose England, fondly known as "Lee", 79, of Holmdel, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan 18, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. She was born Lena Rose Sclafani on Jul 11, 1940 in Brooklyn, NY. She lived in Brooklyn for the beginning of her childhood and when she was twelve years old, Lena and her family moved to Hazlet, where she met her husband, Walter. In June of 1968, Lena and Walter were married and began their life together in Holmdel, where they raised their family.
She was predeceased by her parents, Ignatzio and Rose (Sabella) Sclafani, her loving son, Louis England, and her dear brother, Anthony R. Sclafani. Lena is survived by her beloved and devoted husband of 51 years, Walter L. England, her adoring daughter-in-law, Dottie England, her cherished niece, Michelle T. Wiebel and her treasured grandson, Anthony England. Lena will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Thurs, Jan 23th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM and Fri morning, Jan 24th from 8:30 to 9:15 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, Jan 24th at 10 AM at the Catholic Church of St. Ann, Keansburg. Entombment, Holmdel Cemetery Mausoleum, Holmdel. For information, directions or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020