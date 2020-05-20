Lena Gangarosa
Middletown - Lena Gangarosa, 91, of Middletown, passed away early Tuesday morning.
Lena was born and raised in Baucina, Sicily. She would go on to marry the love of her life in Sicily where they would spend a few years until, in 1957 with their son John, they immigrated to the United States and settled in Brooklyn to raise their young family. The two would go on to have another child, Salvatore. A few years later would be hit by tragedy when Lena's husband Frank suddenly passed in 1962. Following Lena's husbands passing she began to work two jobs, during the day she would work as a seamstress and at night she would work cutting lace. Lena would remarry in 1972 to Samuel Gangarosa and the two lived happily together, retiring to a summer home in Shirley, Long Island.
Lena was a kind and compassionate woman who liked to crochet, cook, have card games with friends and she loved to have the family over for Sunday dinner. Lena was lucky enough to revisit her hometown of Baucina, Sicily 43 years after she had left to visit her family and friends. Lena will be sorely missed.
Lena is predeceased by her husband Frank Cannizzaro, her second husband Samuel Gangarosa, her son John Cannizzaro and her brothers Anthony Picataggi and Fred Picataggi.
Lena is survived by her son Salvatore Cannizzaro and his wife Deborah of Rumson, her daughter-in-law Emily Cannizzaro of Coram, her grandchildren Frank Cannizzaro of Red Bank, Diana Cannizzaro of Long Branch, Frank Cannizzaro of Massapequa, Laura DeBello and her husband Michael DeBello of Massapequa, Michelle Landetta and her husband Henry Landetta of Coram and her great grandchildren DeAngelo Landetta, Gianna Landetta, Mackenzie DeBello, Savannah DeBello, Landon DeBello and Giovanni Cannizzaro.
Due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak all services will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 20 to May 21, 2020.