Services
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Church
Asbury Park, NJ
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
West Long Branch, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lena DeSarno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena H. DeSarno

Add a Memory
Lena H. DeSarno Obituary
Lena H. DeSarno

Neptune - Lena H. DeSarno, 105, of Neptune passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Family and friends are invited to a 4-7pm viewing Friday, Sept. 20th 2019 at Ely Funeral Home in Neptune followed by a 10am funeral mass on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Church in Asbury Park. An 11:30am graveside service at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch will follow church. Lena was predeceased by her brother Joseph DeSarno, sisters Frances Marcotte & Dolly Sarealla. She is survived by her daughter Janet Martin and her husband Richard Martin as well as a host of nieces, nephews and relatives. Lena's family would like to thank Neptune Gardens for their excellent care. Condolences available at www.ElyFuenralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
Download Now