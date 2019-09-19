|
Lena H. DeSarno
Neptune - Lena H. DeSarno, 105, of Neptune passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Family and friends are invited to a 4-7pm viewing Friday, Sept. 20th 2019 at Ely Funeral Home in Neptune followed by a 10am funeral mass on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Church in Asbury Park. An 11:30am graveside service at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch will follow church. Lena was predeceased by her brother Joseph DeSarno, sisters Frances Marcotte & Dolly Sarealla. She is survived by her daughter Janet Martin and her husband Richard Martin as well as a host of nieces, nephews and relatives. Lena's family would like to thank Neptune Gardens for their excellent care. Condolences available at www.ElyFuenralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 19, 2019