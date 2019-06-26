Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Liturgy
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St John's Church
619 Chestnut St
Lakehurst, NJ

Resources
Manchester - Lena Laudisi Born June 28, 1925 just shy of her 94th birthday, passed away on Monday June 24, 2019. Born & raised in Newark she resided in Kenilworth from 1979 -1987 when she moved to Manchester. She worked for the Newark Board of Education for 15 years and the Benjamin Spergel Co Jewelers in Maplewood. She was an excellent Billiards player and often moved to the Men's league for a challenge. She enjoyed Bowling, Bingo all over Ocean County and was a member of the Italian American Club. She is predeceased by her husband Joseph C in 2009. Survived by 3 sons and daughters-in-law, Patrick & Lynn, Gary & Karen and Joseph & Maria, 2 brothers, Joseph D'Autorio & wife Dorothy and Edward D'Autorio and sister Nancy Forgione & husband Herk, 9 grandchildren Cristi Anne, Ryan, Jason, Alexandria, Jessica, Patrick, Andrew, Kristen and Kelsey and 5 great grandchildren, Jorden, Keira, Lorelei, Nathan & Tristan. Funeral Liturgy is Friday 10 AM at St John's Church, Lakehurst with interment to follow at St Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 26, 2019
