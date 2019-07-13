Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
Resources
Lenny W. Earley Obituary
Lakehurst - Lenny W. Earley, 72, a lifelong resident of Lakehurst passed away July 11, 2019. Lenny is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Earley, his son Lenny Jr., and daughter-in-law, Amanda and extended family and friends. Visitation 2-4 & 7-9pm Sunday, July 14th and 9am Monday, July 15th with a service at 10am at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. Burial 11:30am at Riverside Cemetery, Toms River. To view the full obituary please visit www.degrafffuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 13, 2019
