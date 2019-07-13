|
|
Lenny W. Earley
Lakehurst - Lenny W. Earley, 72, a lifelong resident of Lakehurst passed away July 11, 2019. Lenny is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Earley, his son Lenny Jr., and daughter-in-law, Amanda and extended family and friends. Visitation 2-4 & 7-9pm Sunday, July 14th and 9am Monday, July 15th with a service at 10am at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. Burial 11:30am at Riverside Cemetery, Toms River. To view the full obituary please visit www.degrafffuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 13, 2019