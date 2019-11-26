|
Lenora (Davis) Hunley
Matawan -
Lenora (Davis) Hunley, 84 a longtime resident of Matawan, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. Mrs. Hunley was a student in the Keyport and Matawan school systems and a graduate of Matawan High School. She married George Hunley on August 28, 1954. She loved the Lord and was baptized in Wicker Memorial Baptist Church in her younger years. She faithfully served the church as a member of the choir, usher board, Missionary Circle and taught adult bible class. She served as a member of the Seacoast Ministers Wives and Ministers Widows Union. Since 1973, she has faithfully served as the First Lady of First Union Baptist Church, Neptune where her husband Rev. George Hunley is a pastor. Lenora was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She embraced every moment with her grandchildren who gave her immense joy.
She leaves to mourn her husband of 65 years, Rev. George Hunley Sr., her son George Hunley Jr., Matawan and daughter Yvonne Hunley Jones and son-in-law Claude Jones, Freehold; brother Robert Davis (Ana) San Sebastian, Puerto Rico and sister Jacqulyn Crawford, Howell; grandchildren Steven Westwood Parrish, Matawan, Brittany Nicole Hunley Jones, Bradley Nicholas Hunley Jones and Bret Andrew Jones all of Freehold and a host of friends and family. Visitation will be Friday November 29th at 8:30 am until the time of funeral service at 11:00 am at Matawan United Methodist Church, 478 Atlantic Ave., Matawan, NJ. Burial will follow at Union Prospect Cemetery, Matawan. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019