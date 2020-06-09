Lenora Moreland
1942 - 2020
Lenora Moreland

In Loving Memory of Lenora Moreland (3.01.1942 - 6.04.2020)

Born to David Niblack and Arrilee Floyd on 3.01.1942

Lenora Moreland has gone to rest on 6.04.2020 in Neptune where she lived most of her life. Lenora was truly the Matriarch of the family and to all.

She is survived by: her husband Robert Moreland Sr., her brother David Niblack Jr.; her daughters Lisa and Tracy Moreland, her sons Brian and {Posthumously} her son Robert Moreland, her grandkids, Nikida Moreland, Lala Erving, Fatimah Foster, Demi Moreland, Marley Moreland, and Denton Moreland, and great- and great-great-grandkids, nieces, nephews, and lifelong Family friends.

"Nora" Nanoo, Mom, immensely enjoyed her grandkids and cooking for all.

She will be remembered for her kind, caring soul, and making sure she provided to all what she could, even when she didn't have.

We all love you.

Memorial service will be hosted by the family via" Zoom" on Thursday 6.11.20 at 2pm. Please send an email to bmkeith411@gmail.com if you would like to join in. Please mention your name and relation in email to receive "join" information.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Memorial service
02:00 PM
via" Zoom"
